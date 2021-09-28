Kartik Aaryan Shares Scary Motion Poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Announces Release Date

After several delays and backlogs due to the pandemic, Anees Bamzee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan finally got a release date, and it will be hitting the big screens. The actor took to social media to share the motion poster of the film along with the release date, which is March 25, 2021. The poster also unveiled Kaartik’s looks from the film and the actor gives out perfect scary vibes in his all-black outfit. The motion poster is accompanied by a sooky rendition of Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s theme tune.

Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “25th MARCH 2022 !!🖤#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻👻At a theatre near you !!"

Besides Kartik, the film also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay. The film was previously scheduled to be released in theatres on July 31, 2020. The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave.

In August they resumed shooting. Kartik had taken to social media to share the update. The 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in the lead roles while the supporting characters were played by Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav among others. The Priyadarshan directorial was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

While the 2007 film featured Balan as a woman possessed by a ghost, this time Tabu has come on board to play the memorable character. Moreover, unlike its predecessor which was a psychological horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a proper horror-comedy.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Dhamaka and Freddy.

