Kartik Aaryan Shares Selfie on His Way 'To Sunday Shoot'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and keeps sharing updates from his life quite frequently. The actor has currently started shooting for Shashanka Ghosh’s upcoming romantic thriller film Freddy and often shares photos from the sets of the film. Recently, he uploaded a selfie on social media on his way to shoot. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a dye printed casual hoodie. Alongside the picture, he also mentioned what he requires while travelling.

“All you need is Empty Streets, Long Drive, Good Music and a Full Tank ⛽️ Off to Sunday Shoot 🎥", he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In an earlier social media post, he shared another picture from the set where he can be seen sitting behind the clapboard. He called the film close to his heart, “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy", he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik has a busy year ahead. Apart from Freddy, he will be playing the lead role in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka. He’ll also appear in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In this film, he will share the screen with Kiara Advani and Tabu. His latest announcement is Satyanarayana Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans. But it has been confirmed that the title will be changed. He is also doing a Telugu remake and a Hansal Mehta film titled Captain India, where he will be playing a pilot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here