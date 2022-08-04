Kartik Aaryan Shares Sneak Peek of Table Read of His Upcoming Film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, See Pic

Kartik Aaryan has been making major strides in the B-Town with his recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee’s directorial which earned more than Rs 230 crores worldwide has already set the benchmark high for upcoming films. Not only that, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has got quite a number of projects lined up ahead of him. On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram stories and shared a sneak peek of the table read session for his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the snap, the actor can be seen holding a script along with the makers in the background who seem to be immersed in a serious discussion.

Touted to be an epic love story, SatyaPrem Ki Katha would be helmed by Sameer Vidwans and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala production. This would be the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film that was originally titled Satya Narayan Ki Katha resulted in a social media outrage due to its title. Owing to the controversy, the makers decided to change the name to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Earlier this week, on the occasion of Kiara Advani’s birthday, Kartik shared the first still of the movie. The picture showed Kartik holding Kiara in a romantic embrace. The surprise post was enough to pique the interest of the fans. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani”. The director of the film left an endearing comment which read, “Mere SatyaPrem aur Katha”.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will also be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan in a big-budget film. The actor would also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F. Kartik is currently shooting for Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Kartik will also be a part of Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

