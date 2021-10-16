Kartik Aaryan Shares Stunning Pictures From His Mountain Vacation

Now that the pandemic is losing its grip, the restrictions and people’s guards are getting relaxed. The one-and-a-half-year-long hiatus on travel made people, including celebrities, restless, and the calling from hills and the beaches have gotten louder than ever. Celebrities are embarking on journeys to soothe their psyche, and the most recent celebrity who set on a relaxing journey is the very popular Kartik Aaryan.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share his journey with his fans and followers. Kartik, in the pictures, is seen basking in the Sun and enjoying the tranquility that the hills entail. Kartik uploaded three pictures that shared the caption “Breathe” under them.

In one picture, the actor is seen gazing at the picturesque backdrop, followed by a dashing sitting pose snapped from a distance, and then the last picture containing the adorable smile that everybody goes gaga over.