Kartik Aaryan Shares Video of Perfect Front Flip as He Starts Prepping for His Action Film with Om Raut

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan seems to be basking in the success of his recent movies. He has a number of projects lined-up and an action film is one of them. The actor is now leaving no stone unturned to make sure that his upcoming action movie with director Om Raut is a hit.

Kartik, Wednesday, shared a video clip where he can be seen performing a front flip in a gym. He posted the video on social media, with the caption, “Action Film mili nahi ki uchhal kud shuru Ra ra ra ra ra ra ra Raut...@omraut...”

The Luka Chuppi actor recently told ETimes that he is excited about this film as it will be his first action drama. He also said that he has been keen to do an action film for long.

The actor also praised Om Raut’s last directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kartik said that he got blown away by the spectacular visuals and the narrative of the movie. Appreciating the director, the 29-year-old actor finds Raut’s vision exceptional when it comes to storytelling.

While the cast and the title of the upcoming action movie have not been finalized, it is confirmed that the film will star Kartik in the lead role. It will be shot in India and various locations abroad.

After the release of his last movie Love Aaj Kal, Kartik has a few more films in his kitty, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

