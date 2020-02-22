Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur, Shares Video in His Ghostbuster Look

After his latest release Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan is now busy with his next venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor took to Instagram to share a video where he is seen dressed as a godman.

Kartik has begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In the video Kartik can be seen wearing sunglasses, a rudraksh around his neck and tilak on his forehead. The actor hums the tune of the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

"Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti.. Ting ding ting tiding ting ting #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Jaipur lets Roll.. Mango Season Begins,” the actor wrote while the video.

Kartik also took to his Insta Story to share a picture from the film and wrote, "And we begin."

Directed by Priyadarshan, the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani in lead roles was released in October 2007.

Several reports have said that Akshay Kumar may make a special appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles.

Read: Kiara Advani Shares Her Favourite Memes from Dabboo Ratnani's Topless Calendar Shoot

It has also been reported that Tabu will be recreating Vidya Balan’s performance in Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar song from the original.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be reportedly recreating two of the songs from the original soundtrack-- Hare Ram Hare Ram (the title track) and Mere Dholna Sun… Ami Je Tomar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is expected to hit the big screen on July 31, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more