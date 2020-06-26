Kartik, Shraddha, Bhumi, Rajkummar Shower Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' With Love

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara is set to have a digital release. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. Also starring, newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

As soon as the announcement of the release date was made, Sushant's former co-stars and colleagues from the film industry-- including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan-- took to their Instagram pages and shared the film's poster.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Dil Bechara is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life.

Dil Bechara was set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic the makers decided to release it directly on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans recently trended the hashtag #DilBecharaOnBigScreen, requesting the makers to avert the digital release for a theatrical one as they didn't want to miss an opportunity of watching the late actor on the big screen one last time.



