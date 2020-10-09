Kartik Aaryan Snapped in His Balcony, Fans Clearly Can’t Keep Calm

Kartik Aaryan was recently snapped standing in his balcony. A collage of his candid photos from the balcony has won the netizens' heart all over again. In one of the snaps, he can be seen scrolling through his phone. From the looks, it seems that the actor has grown his hair.

Have a look at the collage of his photos:

The snaps of the ace actor have filled the hearts of his fans with excessive love. People on Instagram have also not shied away from expressing their emotions for their favourite star.

One user, who seems to be a die-hard fan of Kartik, wrote, “How can someone not love this sweetheart he is so sweet, hardworking, caring, genuine, lovable and most importantly he is so innocent which is a very rare quality in people now days.”

Many other users have also liberally dropped in heart and fire emojis as their comments on the post.

Meanwhile, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself playing Table Tennis with his sister Kritika Tiwari at his residence. In the caption of his video, he has mentioned that he lost the match to his sister. He wrote, “Kittu ki khushi mere liye anmol hai... Isliye maine usse 'Jeetne Diya' #Sacrifice”

The video has undoubtedly gone viral on the internet. Till now, the clip has been viewed over 1.8 million times on Instagram alone.

Reacting to the clip, actor Tiger Shroff said, “Insane”. Many fans have dropped in their comments on the post.

It must be noted that this is not the first time that the actor has shared a video with a tongue in cheek caption. During the period of lockdown, he had shared quite a few monologue videos of himself in order to keep the audiences entertained.

Meanwhile, he will soon be seen in Dostana 2, in which he will be starring opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he has been paired opposite Kiara Advani.