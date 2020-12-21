Kartik Aaryan Sports a Whole New Look as He Introduces His Character Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan has mostly been seen in light-hearted romantic comedies so far. The actor seems to be all set to give him onscreen image a serious makeover with his next film Dhamaka. The actor revealed the first look of his character Arjun Pathak from the film, sporting long hair and glasses.

In the photo, Kartik is seen wearing a suit with drops of blood on his shirt. The actor wears an in intense look in the picture. "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka," he wrote as he shared the photo.

Dhamaka is said to be based on the inside workings of a news channel in the 21st Century. Kartik is playing a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. The film marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who is known for the Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Neerja, and the web series Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen.

"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey,” the actor said in a statement.