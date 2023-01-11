Kartik Aaryan Sports Gamcha, Rides a Scooter In New Shehzada Poster; Check Here

Ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated action drama ‘Shehzada’ has come out, it has ignited the excitement of the audience to witness the young superstar in a never seen before action avatar. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see more from their favorite superstar, the actor has now released a new poster of the film featuring him in a Gamcha shot.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to his social media handle and shared the poster of Shehzada in which he was looking super cool and full of swag in his blue shirt. He also sported a Gamcha on his head and was seen riding a scooter with a cigarette in his mouth. In the caption of his post, the actor revealed that Shehzada trailer will be released tomorrow i.e January 12. “#Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 👑 Trailer out Tomorrow 🔥," he wrote.

Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and promises to be backed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. In the movie, Manisha Koirala will also play Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen mother, reprising Tabu’s role from the original. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill.

It was just yesterday that Kriti Sanon announced that Shehzada shooting has now been completed. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. “And its finally a wrap!! #Shehzada Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end.. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned ❤️ #Shehzada Releasing in theatres on 10th Feb 2023!❤️” the actress wrote.

Shehzada will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

