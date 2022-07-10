Kartik Aaryan Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Completes 50 Days in Theaters, Feels It Is the Closest to Golden Jubilee

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2022 so far. Apart from The Kashmir Files, which made a huge collection despite the humble budget, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the few Bollywood blockbusters of the year. Such has been its appeal that the Anees Bazmee helmed horror comedy has completed 50 days in the theatres, even though the film is available on OTT.

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media to celebrate this milestone. Sharing a 50 day special picture, the actor wrote, “50 DAYS IN THEATRES !!! Ab hafton wala zamana nahi raha, ab toh yehi GOLDEN JUBILEE hai #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 See the post here:

In an exclusive interview with News18, Kartik Aaryan had said, “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations,” he says.

He also added, “It was my first theatrical release after the pandemic so I was nervous about the reaction from the audience. There was a lot of buzz in the market that if the film crosses Rs 80 to 90 crore, it will be good considering the times that we are in. But like I said, it is doing exceedingly well.”

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake Shehzada, for which he will reunite with Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. He also has Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Captain India with Hansal Mehta in his pipeline.

