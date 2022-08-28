Kartik Aaryan Starrer Freddy Is Heading To OTT Platform, Sold For Rs 70 Crores: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy might be skipping the theatres and heading directly to the OTT platform. The film, which also stars Alaya F and Jeniffer Piccinato, is yet to announce its release date and plans. However, a leading daily has claimed that the makers are already in talks for the digital release, and paperwork is yet to be locked.

Billed as a romantic thriller, the movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame. The shoot for Freddy, also starring Alaya F, commenced in August 2021 and wrapped within a few weeks’ time. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani’s banner Northern Lights Films.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

A source told Mid-Day that Freddy is likely headed to Disney+ Hotstar. “The final paperwork is yet to be locked, but the platform has been in talks with the production house for the last few months. The film traces the story of love and obsession,” the insider said. It is also claimed that the film is being sold at a whopping Rs 70 crore.

Kartik has been on a roll this year. The actor has delivered one of the few Bollywood hits this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collection at the box office. Kartik is currently shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala. It is a remake of the Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead. Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Ram Charan’s next.

He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film will be released on 29th June 2023. Satya Prem Ki Katha is an upcoming musical love story that is making the headlines for quite some time now. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here