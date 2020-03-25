MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Suits up to Show How He's Doing Great at Work From Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

While your work from home during coronavirus lockdown may seem like working on your desktops in pyjamas, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is acing WFH in a much more vogue avatar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging everyone to stay at their place and opt for work from home. While your work from home may seem like working on your desktops in pyjamas, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is acing WFH in a much more vogue avatar.

The actor, Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into his WFH schedule. Suited up, the actor can be seen sitting in a bathtub striking a pose for the camera. While the picture seems to be taken during a previously done photoshoot, its caption has got much attention. "Work from home they said," wrote the actor.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kartik has been super active on social media as he practices self-isolation. The actor has been actively sharing insightful information regarding coronavirus with his own twist. For instance, to make his fans aware of social distancing, he shared Punchnama style PSA on coronavirus. From office goers to kids to college students, in the 2 minutes 24 seconds video, Kartik calls out everyone who is yet to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. The video has become quite a hit with over one crore views on Insta and counting.

Kartik also took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes. The video was posted by his younger sister who poked fun at Kartik and captioned the post, "Don't mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan," to which Kartik added that it's "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki."

Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

