Sunny Singh to Reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Looks like Pyaar Ka Punchanama (2) boys Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have been inseparable ever since they starred together in the movie. Two duo later Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and now, once again they will be seen sharing screen space in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the information that Sunny has been roped in for the film.

"Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne..?????? ''Pati Patni Aur Woh'' mein. Tera yaar hoon main," Kartik captioned it.

Director Mudassar Aziz confirmed the news to Mirror and said, "Sunny’s character is something he has never done before because of its setting, in the heartland Uttar Pradesh. We had a great time shooting with him.”

Adding to his, the director shared, "Kartik and Sunny are friends and hence share a sense of humour and comic timing from before. What’s interesting though is that they can barely give a composite shot together because either of them bursts out laughing.”

Sunny Singh had called Kartik as a ‘brother’ in an earlier interview with Mirror. (April 9, 2018)

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is a new-age remake of BR Chopra''s 1978 film of the same title. The new film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

The cast of the film recently wrapped up their Lucknow schedule.

(With inputs from IANS.)

