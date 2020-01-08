Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Supports Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit, Says 'I Respect What She Did'

Kartik Aaryan has come out in support of Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in solidarity with students attacked on Sunday night.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Supports Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit, Says 'I Respect What She Did'
Kartik Aaryan has come out in support of Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in solidarity with students attacked on Sunday night.

Deepika Padukone made headlines when she went to JNU to show support and solidarity to the students of the University after they were brutally attacked by masked goons, who entered the campus and created havoc. The president of JNU Student's Union Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury during the attack. Deepika met Ghosh and showed her support to the student leader.

While many people have different opinions about the visit, actor Kartik Aaryan came out in support of Padukone. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he also condemned the incident. “Of course, I respect what Deepika did yesterday and I hope a lot of people would stand up and a lot of citizens should come ahead and talk about it. Strict actions are needed. The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here. I really hope strict actions are taken,” he said.

The actor also said that he saw videos of the incident on social media and said that people should not be afraid to be angry and speak about it. “I saw the video and the way they entered the campus or the video in which... (refers to the video of Aishe Ghosh bleeding) again, it makes you...I just think this is a really bad atmosphere right now and it is necessary to take action,” he said.

While the actress has received a lot of hate including the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak trending on social media, fellow members of the film fraternity have come out in her support. This includes Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram