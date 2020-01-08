Kartik Aaryan Supports Deepika Padukone Over JNU Visit, Says 'I Respect What She Did'

Deepika Padukone made headlines when she went to JNU to show support and solidarity to the students of the University after they were brutally attacked by masked goons, who entered the campus and created havoc. The president of JNU Student's Union Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury during the attack. Deepika met Ghosh and showed her support to the student leader.

While many people have different opinions about the visit, actor Kartik Aaryan came out in support of Padukone. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he also condemned the incident. “Of course, I respect what Deepika did yesterday and I hope a lot of people would stand up and a lot of citizens should come ahead and talk about it. Strict actions are needed. The way these things are happening, this is not our country, these things should not happen here. I really hope strict actions are taken,” he said.

The actor also said that he saw videos of the incident on social media and said that people should not be afraid to be angry and speak about it. “I saw the video and the way they entered the campus or the video in which... (refers to the video of Aishe Ghosh bleeding) again, it makes you...I just think this is a really bad atmosphere right now and it is necessary to take action,” he said.

While the actress has received a lot of hate including the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak trending on social media, fellow members of the film fraternity have come out in her support. This includes Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.