Kartik Aaryan Surprises Paparazzi by Arriving in Auto Rickshaw at Film Producer's Office, See Pic

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Pati Patni aur Woh, is adored by his fans for his sense of style and good looks. The Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor was recently spotted outside Dinesh Vijan's office, who also happens to be the producer for his next film with Imtiaz Ali. The actor reportedly surprised the paparazzi, who were waiting to click him, by arriving in an auto-rickshaw instead of a car.

In the photos, Kartik is seen looking all chill in a blue and white striped sweatshirt and ripped jeans. He completed his look with white sneakers.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial was said to be a sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The upcoming romantic drama, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, will open on Valentine's Day this year.

The actor was also snapped taking a jetty ride on Tuesday.

Kartik Aaryan has several projects in hand. He is filming for the sequel of the famous 2007 comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is slated to release on July 31 this year.

Kartik is currently shooting for the romantic-comedy Dostana 2. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film is a sequel of 2009-released Dostana. The film starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

