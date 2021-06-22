CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Kartik Aaryan Takes Covid-19 Vaccine, is 'Now Loading: Antibodies'
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Takes Covid-19 Vaccine, is 'Now Loading: Antibodies'

Kartik Aaryan Takes Covid-19 Vaccine, is 'Now Loading: Antibodies'

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself at a vaccination centre after getting a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday at Hinduja Hospital, Khar, and shared the health update on Tuesday evening with fans.

The actor posted a photo of himself with a frame that says: “#gotvaccinated. Join the fight back." “Now loading: Antibodies…" Kartik captioned his photo on Instagram.

Kartik, who recently made headlines with his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced Dostana 2, had tested Covid-19 positive around the third week of March this year. The actor shared his health update with a social media post, asking fans to pray for his recovery.

RELATED NEWS

He posted the news of his recovery on social media in the first week of April saying he was done with his isolation of 14 days and would now resume work.

Kartik will soon be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the digital film titled Dhamaka.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 22, 2021, 20:29 IST