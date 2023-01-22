Kartik Aaryan Talks About Karan Johar Dropping Him From Dostana 2, Says 'The Younger One Should Never...'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors right now. But there was a time he was making headlines for the wrong reasons. He came in news last year after reports started doing the rounds that the actor was suddenly dropped from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Dostana 2. Both Karan and Kartik never openly commented on the issue but the latter was recently asked about it.

Without revealing much, he said, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before." He was further quoted by ETimes as saying, “I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my value too… when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it." Kartik was then asked about the report that he allegedly demanded more money from the makers and when it was denied, he backed off. Reacting to this, he added, “This is like Chinese whispers, a make belief story. I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy, but in terms of script and not money."

Meanwhile, Kartik recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. On the show, it was pointed out that Kartik has become ‘so obsessed’ with himself that after earning ‘sava lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh)’ in his first film (Pyaar Ka Punchnaama), he was now asking for Rs 20 crore. To this, Kartik Aaryan meekly replied, “Woh to dus din ke hain (This was for 10 days)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film will hit theatres on February 10, 2023. Besides Shehzada, Kartik also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Hera Pheri 3 in his pipeline.

