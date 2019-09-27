Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria Spotted Wearing 'Engaged' T-shirts, Netizens Wonder What's Up

Kartik Aryan and Tara Sutaria have become two of the most prominent Gen-Z actors. Tara Sutaria started her career this year with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, gained popularity after films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi and is now quite in demand. These two actors were recently snapped together in Mumbai wearing identical T-shirts. Bot Kartik and Tara were seen wearing white T-shirts with the word 'ENGAGE'd' written on them with blue.

This has obviously created quite a bit of curiosity among their fans. The two have never shared the screen space before. Hence there is obviously the anticipation of a new film. However, it can also be a commercial that the two will be appearing in. Whatever is cooking, we are sure that the actors will look quite well on the big screen together.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal sequel with rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. The film will have a Valentines Day 2020 release. On the other hand, he is currently shooting for Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Tara, on the other hand, will be next seen in Marjaavaan with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. She is also shooting for Tadap, a Hindi adaptation of Telugu hit RX100, with Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

