Kartik Aaryan Tears Up, Hugs Imtiaz Ali After Delivering Last Shot for Love Aaj Kal 2
The shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next film with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan wrapped up in Himachal recently and the actor posted an emotional video of him from the sets.
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's untitled next film, which is said to be the remake of the hit film Love Aaj Kal. While details on the storyline are under wraps, the actors have been sharing moments from the last leg of their shoot in Himachal.
Photos of Sara and Kartik wearing traditional Himachali caps and videos of the two posing at the Mall Road in Shimla have been doing the rounds of social media for a few days. Kartik also posted a heartfelt note for Sara and the director after the shooting of the film was wrapped in 66 days.
In the latest video shared by Kartik, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor can be seen wiping tears off his face and hugging Imtiaz Ali after delivering the last shot for the film. In the caption, he made a reference to the famous Rajesh Khanna dialogue, "I hate tears."
In a previous post about the wrap-up, Kartik had said that he loved working with Sara and Imtiaz so much that he never wanted the shoot to end. "66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 ," he posted alongwith a bunch of pictures from the sets.
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 Want to work with you again and again and again Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Sara and Kartik made a "million memories" while shooting for the film. Sara had famously said on Koffee With Karan that she wanted to date Kartik. When she posted some images taken on the sets of the film, her Simmba co-star Ranveer reminded them that he was the one who helped in making the two meet for the first time.
Read: Ranveer Singh Reminds Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan That He Made Them Meet
The film, also starring Randeep Hooda, will be releasing on February 14, 2020.
