Kartik Aaryan Tells Ekta Kapoor He Watched Kumkum Bhagya While Recovering from Covid-19

Kartik Aaryan, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22, shared funny side effects of suffering from the novel coronavirus. Kartik posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday doing a handstand, dressed in grey sweatshirt and pants. “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai! Good morning! (After Covid everything seems upside down. Good morning!)” Kartik captioned the image.

Ekta Kapoor wished him a speedy recovery on his post, “Get wel sooonest." Kartik replied to her that he watched the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by her, during his quarantine. “"@ektarkapoor ghar baithe kum kum bhagya dekh raha hun and getting better," he said.

Kartik was shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu and Kiara Advani, when he tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has stayed active on Instagram all through his isolation, wishing his fans on Holi with a photo from the sets.

Kartik said he has tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22 and asked his fans to pray for him. He took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first aid medical sign, writing, “I am positive. Pray for me.” A number of Bollywood celebs have been infected by the coronavirus in the recent past, including Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik.