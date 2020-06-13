Kartik Aaryan Tells Mom Amitabh Bachchan Tagged Him On Post, She Says 'Unke Itne Bure Din Aa Gaye?'

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, whose film Gulabo Sitabo globally premiered on June 12 on Amazon Prime, started a trend of challenging actors to complete the task of saying a tongue twister five times - "Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo." Kartik Aaryan, who was tagged by Big B himself, took the challenge, but unfortunately coudln't complete it at one go as he was interrupted by his mother midway.

At first, Kartik's mother Malti Tiwari stopped the actor, saying that "the internet is already full of such tongue twister videos."

When Kartik responded by saying that Amitabh Bachchan himself had nominated him to take the challenge, his mother chuckled in disbelief and brutally trolled the actor.

"Amitabh Bachchan tujhe tag karenge? Unke itne bure din aa gaye?" Kartik's mother hilariously said.

Sharing the funny clip, Kartik captioned it as-- "Family is the biggest support system they said. #TwistedFamily."

Check out the hilarious video here:

The tongue twister challenge, started by Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping the actors very busy, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter, Vikrant Massey among others already took the challenge. Take a look at some of their videos here: