Kartik Thanks 2022 for 'Three of My Biggest Blockbuster'; Shaheen Drops Throwback Pics With Alia

As the year is coming to an end, Bollywood celebrities are taking a look back at how 2022 was for them and sharing their highlights and important moments from the year. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan penned a note dedicated to the year 2022 before it ends. The actor had a fulfilling year with his theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 emerging as a massive hit. His OTT film Freddy also earned him praise and good reviews. Kartik shared three photos, one from Bhool Bhulaiyya, another one from Freddy and the last one with his pet Katori. Sharing it, he thanked 2022 for the three blockbusters it gave him (the third one being his dog).

He wrote, “Bye bye 2022, You have been really special ❤️I hope to have more 2022’s in my life. You will be remembered and how! Thank you for giving me three of my biggest blockbusters #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Freddy and

#Katori "

Take a look at his post:

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt’s sister, took to social media to do a 2022 photodump and it consisted the most adorable photos. Besides posting her pictures, Shaheen also shared selfies with Alia, a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi’s promotions and a birthday balloon for Alia’s daughter Raha. Sharing the post, she wrote, “2 0 2 2 - A not-so-random selection."

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this year and the couple welcomed their first born Raha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here