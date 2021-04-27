Kartik Aaryan Thanks Covid-19 Frontline Workers on Hanuman Jayanti

Tuesday marks the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti. Considering the current situation of the country where countless people are facing the insurmountable tragedy of coronavirus pandemic, the occasion is reminding many celebrities of the real saviours, the frontline healthcare workers. On Tuesday, India reported over 3.23 lakh new cases of coronavirus and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health.

Just like in the Hindu mythology of Ramayana, where Lord Ram’s brother Laxman was saved by Hanuman who brought the life-saving medicine or Sanjeevni, the medical workers of India are saving Covid patients as the healthcare infrastructure collapses.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared his wishes for Hanuman Jayanti on his social media handle on Tuesday and extended his thoughts for all the Covid-19 warriors risking their own lives to save others. The image shared by the 30-year-old actor showed Hanuman carrying the oxygen tank, depicting the sign of the times or rather the sanjeevni for today’s India. It should be noted that Kartik’s sister Kritika Tiwari also happens to be a doctor by profession.

With over 6,98,860 likes, Kartik’s post was much appreciated by netizens. As Radio Jockey Archana Pania Sharma commented, “amazzzzzzing ya thussssssss @kartikaaryan so so sooooo true.”

Actress Rhea Charaborty also dedicated a special Instagram post to mark the occasion. Sharing a picture of her copy of Hanuman Chalisa, the actress captioned the picture with her thoughts on the current situation in the country. Quoting two lines from the Hanuman Chalisa, Rhea expressed her prayers to give all of us the power to fight this storm. The actress also sought the strength to withstand the misery, and blessings to heal from the trauma.

Veteran Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the occasion. The Padma Vibhushan recipient prayed for strength to fight troubles and sought blessings for everyone’s good health.

On this auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti , I wish that you always follow the path of truth and harmony. May lord give all of us strength to fight all troubles & bless everyone with good health! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hbFKL9cH8t— Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) April 27, 2021

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Chaitra Poornima in southern India while the day is observed on Narak Chaturdashi or Krishna Paksh in the northern region. One Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, while the other marks Hanuman Vijayam (Victory of Hanuman). As per Hindu scriptures, Hanuman Jayanti observed on Tuesday during the month of Chaitra as per Hindu calendar marks the day of Hanuman’s victory.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here