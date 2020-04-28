MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Thanks This Bollywood Director for 'Putting Him Onto the Ladder of Success'

Kartik Aaryan has expressed his gratitude towards veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai saying that he has put him onto the ladder of success

Actor Kartik Aaryan has reacted to a throwback photo shared by Bollywood director Subhash Ghai on social media.

The popular Bollywood director had shared a photo in which Kartik can visibly be seen star struck. The picture which was clicked at ace director’s birthday party in the year 2015 features Salman Khan and Aamir Khan apart from Kartik and Subhash.

Commenting on the photo, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, “Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that (sic)!”

In the said throwback picture, one can see Aamir sporting a blue colour round neck shirt which has a pattern made on its upper half while Salman too is wearing a round neck dark blue t-shirt. On the other hand, the Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor who is beaming with joy in the picture can be seen wearing a black shirt which he has teamed up with a pair of jeans.

Captioning the photo the director wrote, “On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like Aamir Khan N Salman Khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings (sic)."

