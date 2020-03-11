Kartik Aaryan Thinks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Set in Lucknow is ‘Haunted’

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently busy shooting their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actor took to the Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into the shooting location.

In one of the clips, Kartik, who is making his way to the shoot location, says, “haunted sa lag raha hai”.

In another video, the actor gives a glimpse of the sprawling haveli.

Kiara has also uploaded some videos on her Instagram story from the sets. Sharing the night view, the actress wrote, “Ready for an all-night shoot”.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is sequel to the 2007 psychological-thriller comedy Bhool Bhulaiya, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The second part is directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie features Tabu and Govind Namdev in central role.

"I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is the finest actress and Kartik is a heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent times and I really admire their work and talent," Govind said.

The film will hit screens on July 31.

