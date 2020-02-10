Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Thrilled About His First Action Movie with Tanhaji Director Om Raut

Kartik Aaryan revealed that his forthcoming feature with director Om Raut would be an action film surrounding a heist. It will release in 3D, just like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kartik Aaryan Thrilled About His First Action Movie with Tanhaji Director Om Raut
Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shown his romantic side and comic skills in various Bollywood films. Now, the audience will get to see his action avatar in a film to be helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

The action thriller in 3D backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series will be shot in India and various locations abroad.

"I've been keen to do an out and out action film for a while, and Bhushan sir knew about it. I recently watched 'Tanhaji...' and was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. Om Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled," said Kartik.

"I'm super excited to be a part of his next film and can't wait to start work on my first action movie," he added.

The director added: "In the initial stages of the script itself I knew Kartik would fit the character well and I am glad to have him on board."

The remaining cast is yet to be finalized.

With this mega-budget action film, Bhushan will reunite with Kartik after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Further, Bhushan and T-Series will team up with Om Raut & Retrophiles Pvt Ltd to produce the thriller.

Bhushan said: "It's been a long successful association with Kartik right from SKTKS, PPAW and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the script Om has written, Kartik fits the role to a T. It's Om's vision and passion for cinema which I saw with 'Tanhaji' which made me want to back his next as well. This will be T-Series' first with this kind of a movie which will be a fast-paced action film on a heist."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram