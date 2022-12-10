Kartik Aaryan To Ajay Devgn; Actors Who Impressed All With Their Finest Performances In 2022

It’s that time of the year when we look back and analyse the year gone by, from movies that created benchmarks in terms of box office numbers to actors who made their on-screen characters memorable. We saw several outstanding performances in 2022 which left a long-lasting impact on audiences and fans. Whether it was Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2; here’s a look at the top 5 performances that outshined all others this year and came through larger than life on screen, winning the hearts of the audience.

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

From the year’s biggest blockbuster to his career’s finest performance, Kartik Aaryan has outshined all this year. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor pulled the masses back to the theatres, delivering the first blockbuster from the industry, grossing over 250 crores worldwide at the box office.

Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2

With his much-loved film of the year Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn left everyone impressed with an amazing story and his brilliant performance. The film received an overwhelming response from both, the audience and critics. The movie also ruled the box office and is now inching towards Rs 300 crores.

Tabu in Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

With the best of her acting spectacles in the top blockbusters of the year, Tabu truly took over the year. First she stepped into the horror-comedy genre with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and left everyone completely impressed. In the movie, she played the iconic role of Manjulika. Following this, with Drishyam 2, the actress yet again received great reviews and delivered one of her finest performances.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Released in March this year, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gave what was much needed at the box office after a long time, a push. The film was widely loved by all and gained a positive response from both, the audience and critics. It was also called as one of Alia’s finest performances ever. The film earned Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day which reached Rs 37.5 crore over the weekend. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie earned a total of Rs 122.76 crore worldwide as reported by Box Office India.

Anupam Kher in The Kashmir Files

Undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the industry, Anupam Kher left everyone talking about him with his performance in The Kashmir Files. While the film went on to create wonders with its intriguing story, the actor’s appearance truly won the hearts of the audience.

