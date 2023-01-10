Kartik Aaryan To Be Roped In For Allu Arjun-Trivikram’s Next Project?

The team of Shehzada released a brief teaser of the film on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday in November, introducing the viewers to the lead character. After starring in the Anees Bazmee’s hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada.

He will also feature in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and a drama directed by Kabir Khan for Sajid Nadiadwala. We are eagerly awaiting an update on the Captain India shoot schedule, which is also in his portfolio.

But before that, Kartik may share the screen space with Allu Arjun. That too in a movie directed by Trivikram. Isn’t that a deadly combination with one of the finest directors in the industry? The project is touted to be an emotional drama. If the news is to be trusted, the project has the potential to be one of the blockbusters of 2023.

Allu Arjun and director Trivikram have a very close relationship because they have collaborated on three movies — Julayi, S/o Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo — in the past. And they have all been phenomenal box office hits. Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are now preparing for the fourth time, this time for a new film as Pinkvilla has discovered exclusively.

It will be intriguing to watch what the filmmaker conjures up with the Pushpa actor this time if the AA-Trivikram Srinivas production is successful. Recently, the director and the actor collaborated on advertising.

On April 28, 2023, SSMB28, which stars Mahesh Babu and has been directed by Trivikram, will be released in theatres all over the world.

