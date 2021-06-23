Kartik Aaryan to Collaborate With Sajid Nadiadwala For 'Musical Love Saga' Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to announce his upcoming film, a ‘musical love saga’ titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who is known for helming the National Award-winning Marathi film Anandi Gopal. The actor will also be collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time.

Taking to social media, Kartik wrote, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people."

In a statement, Kartik said, “I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ is a musical love saga that brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

He further added, “Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility since I am the only member in this team without a National award."

Kartik recently made headlines after he was replaced from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 for alleged ‘unprofessional behaviour’ on sets. The actor had shot the film for 20 days before being replaced. He also walked out of Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Goodbye Freddie due to creative differences.

Apart from this, he will be next seen Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in the film. The original Priyadarshan-directorial starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles.

