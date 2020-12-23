Kartik Aaryan to Feature in Digital Avatar for Music Video, Watch it Here

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is set to be the first actor to feature in a digital avatar for a music video. On Tuesday, the actor shared a glimpse into his music video by presenting the poster of 'Naachunga Aise', which showcases a digitally animated Kartik Aaryan dancing to the tunes of music.

'Naachunga Aise' featuring Kartik Aaryan's digital avatar is directed by Om Raut and backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It will be launched on the 24th of December. Giving more insights and piquing the excitements of the audience further, Kartik revealed the teaser of the song on Wednesday saying, "Senor, Senorita, Sunita and Sangeeta sab Naachenge!! #NachungaAise Teaser

@omraut @tseries.official #Bhushamkumar @milindgaba @goldenwords31 @retrophiles1 (sic)."

A few days back, a picture of the actor without a mask on Mumbai streets created quite stir on the Internet. Later he clarified that he is “excited to share” his statue in Bandra but it cannot be him without a mask. at that time he did not mention anything about the music video.

Also, earlier this week, Kartik introduced his character in the upcoming film Dhamaka on Instagram. In the image, the actor wears an intense look defined by long wavy hair, reading glasses and a formal suit. His shirt catches the eye as it has bloodstains on it. "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka," Kartik captioned the image.

The film is directed by Ram Madhvani and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Madhvani along with co-producer Amita Madhvani. The film gives a bird's eye view into the working of a news channel.

Kartik Aaryan tried the thriller genre with the film. He plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

Apart from this, Kartik will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.