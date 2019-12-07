Take the pledge to vote

Kartik Aaryan to Feature in Sooraj Barjatya's Son's Directorial Debut?

After Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kartik Aaryan will be working with another big banner in Bollywood- Rajshri Productions. Read below more more scoop.

News18.com

December 7, 2019
Kartik Aaryan to Feature in Sooraj Barjatya's Son's Directorial Debut?
Kartik Aaryan is currently on a roll. The actor has his plate full of projects for the year 2020 with Love Aaj Kal sequel, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. And according to recent reports, he has been signed as the lead for the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 9.10 Cr

According to Pinkvilla, "The movie will mark the directorial debut of Sooraj's son Avnish Barjatya. It's a modern youth-centric coming-of-age film, more on the lines of a Wake Up Sid. They wanted a Gen-Y star for the film and Kartik seemed to have perfectly fit the bill. They offered it to Kartik and he has agreed to be part of the project."

Unsurprisingly, Kartik's meritorious box office record has made him a go-to actor for producers. After Dharma, Rajshri Films will be his next big banner. The actor-producer duo is said to have met a few weeks earlier for discussing the project. "Kartik has liked the whole idea of the film and even given his nod to the film," the report further said.

The movie is slated to go on the floors in March 2020.

Kartik recent offering Pati, Patni Aur Woh (PPAW), costarring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has made a decent opening at the box office, and taken an upper hand at Arjun Kapoor's Panipat. While PPAW is said to have made around 9.10 crore, Panipat earned approx 4.25 crore on Day 1.

