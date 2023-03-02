Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. However, if a report is to be believed then Luv Ranjan directorial will also see a quirky cameo from Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan will be the “biggest surprise of the film,” according to ETimes report. The actor will reportedly be reprising one of his roles from Luv Ranjan’s movies. The report further revealed, “One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film” because Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar belongs to the same genre of cinema that the director is known for.

However, no official information has been released by the makers. So far, none of the actors has even said anything about it. Fans will have to wait until the film’s release to see what Kartik adds to it.

When the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released, fans imagined Kartik in the role of Ranbir. Many people discussed if the role was originally written for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor. At the trailer launch, Shraddha also jokingly complimented Luv for casting someone other than his usual co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

“I’m so excited that Luv sir ne decide kiya ki Kartik aur Nushrratt ke alava (Luv sir decided that apart from Kartik and Nushrratt), he was open to working with us fresh faces. Bohut khushi ki baat hui (I’m happy), so thank you very much Luv sir". She further added, “Everyone knows that Ranbir is such a fabulous actor and I always admired his work and to experience [this] on set with him bohut maaza aiya (we had a lot of fun) and he’s really superb”. Luv Ranjan and Kartik have previously worked in four films together: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Akaash Vani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Coming back to the upcoming film, apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Monica Chaudhary in crucial roles. The movie is set to have a festive release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik was currently seen in Rohit Dhawan’s directorial Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor also recently announced that he will be returning as Rooh baba with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from that, Kartik also has Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and Aashiqui 3 lined up.

