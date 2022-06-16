Kartik Aaryan Poses With His Young Fans As He Holds Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Special Screening For NGO Kids

There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood movies of the year. It gained immense appreciation from the audience and has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film has now crossed Rs 175 crore at the box office and Kartik celebrated the same in a special way.

Kartik Aaryan held a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for children of the Cry Foundation NGO in Mumbai. Around 100 to 120 children attended the special screening which was held in Mumbai earlier today. In the pictures shared by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Kartik can be seen posing inside a theatre along with the kids. In one of the clicks, he can be seen taking a selfie with the children. In another picture, the actor is surrounded by his young fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now a ‘certified blockbuster’ as it has crossed Rs 175 crore at the box office. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 crosses ₹ 175 cr [Wed, Day 27]… Is now a certified BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.30 cr, Tue 1.29 cr, Wed 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 175.02 cr. #India biz,” the tweet read.

Latest News , <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a> , watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>