Kartik Aaryan to Perform 'Lot of Action' in Shehzada, Next Shooting Schedule to Start Soon

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently very busy with his upcoming films. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India and Shehzada. Out of these, Shehzada will see the actor in some intense action scenes. In a recent interview, he said, the film is quite different from what he has done before as he will be doing a lot of action in the movie.

He told ETimes, “I am going out of Mumbai for another schedule of ‘Shehzada’. I am really looking forward to it because ‘Shehzada’ is quite different from what I have done before. I will be doing a lot of action in the movie."

The film is the Hindi adaptation of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Kriti Sanon will be starring opposite him as the leading lady in the film and it is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee.

Meanwhile, on March 7, Kartik Aaryan announced a schedule wrap on his much-talked-about film Shehzada. The Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star took to social media and shared an all smiles selfie with her co-star in the film Kriti.

In the picture, Kartik and Kriti are seen flashing their million-dollar while she hugs the Dhamaka actor from the back and rests her arm his shoulder. Kartik Aaryan is seen dressed in a brown shirt, on the other hand, Kriti sported a white crew-neck T-shirt. Announcing the wrap, the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote, “Ek aur schedule wrap hua #Shehzada,” and added a crown emoticon.

The film is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

