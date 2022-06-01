Kartik Aaryan To Replace Akshay Kumar In Housefull 5? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star Reacts

Kartik Aaryan is not letting baseless rumours about him do the rounds on social media. After he shut down rumours that he has hiked his fee after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik addressed yet another rumour about his upcoming project. It was claimed that Kartik will be filling in Akshay Kumar’s shoes in the Housefull franchise.

A Bollywood Bubble report claimed that Kartik is ‘said to be replacing’ Akshay in Housefull 5. However, as reported by The Indian Express, Kartik denied the claims. Reacting to the report, Kartik tweeted, “Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai (Will anyone even bother to ask me what my next film is)?” He added that the rumours are ‘baseless’.

Koi mujhse bhi poochega meri agli picture kaunsi hai 😂😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SFG3iSQpoj — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 31, 2022

Earlier this week, Kartik shut down claims that he had hiked his fees after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Twitter, the actor directly commented on the tweet that had the link to the news article reporting that he has had a fee hike. Adding some humour, he tweeted, “Promotion hua hai life mein/ Increment nahi 😂/ Baseless 🙏🏻”.

Kartik Aaryan has proved that he can strike gold at the box office. His recent release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, surpassed Rs 100 crores box office collection in a little over a week at the box office and it continues to grow stronger.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned another Rs 4.85 crore on Tuesday. “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to trend extremely well on weekdays… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #GangubaiKathiawadi… Second highest grossing #Hindi film, after #TKF… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr. Total: ₹ 133.09 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted. The trade expert had previously noted that five of Kartik’s last six releases have projected an impressive box office collection.

Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, for which he has reunited with Kriti Sanon. The film is the remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor also has Captain India, where he will be seen as a pilot and Freddy in his kitty.

