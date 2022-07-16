Kartik Aaryan To Share Screen With Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor For Luv Ranjan's Next? Read On

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently working on Luv Ranajn’s yet-to-be-titled movie. Though not much details about the film have been revealed so far, if recent reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan is likely to make a special appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha’s movie.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Kartik will make a cameo in the film and will share a scene with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. “Kartik and Luv have known each other for many years, and are extremely fond of each other. So when the idea came up, they were both extremely excited to collaborate for this special appearance. Kartik’s sequence in the film will also feature Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik too share a great equation,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official announcement on this so far.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Later, he worked with the director for several projects including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>