Kartik Aaryan To Undergo Massive Physical Transformation To Play Boxer In His Next Film: Reports

After leaving everyone impressed with Bhool Bhuliayaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is now ready to play a boxer in his next movie. Yes, you read it right. If recent reports are to be believed, then Aaryan will play a boxer on screen soon and the actor has already begun preparing for the same. Reportedly, Kartik will undergo a massive physical transformation and therefore he is already training with Alia Bhatt’s brother, Rahul Bhatt.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for Kartik Aaryan. As he has to get a bulky body to play a boxer. The actor has already begun the training under Rahul Bhatt in Rajkot, where Kartik is shooting for Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. It will require a huge amount of preparation. Kartik Aaryan will have to change his entire physique and body language. He will be following many months of a strict exercise regime and new diet control in order to acquire a boxer’s physique," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Rahul Bhatt also confirmed to India Today that he is training Kartik for Kabir Khan’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is also gearing up for the release of Freddy which also stars Alaya F. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will show Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. The film will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2 onwards. Last month, Kartik unveiled the first poster of the film which showed an animated turtle carrying a set of jaws on it. However, the jaws also had a rose in it. Later, he shared another poster revealing his look from the movie.

Besides Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha which will mark his re-collaboration with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Kartik also has Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon and Captain India in his pipeline.

