Kartik Aaryan Transforms From Loving Husband To Serial Killer In New Clip From Freddy; Check Here

Are you ready for unusual twists and turns? Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy has captivated fans’ attention with its intriguing posters and teaser. He will play a shy and introverted dentist in the upcoming release. A glimpse at a new teaser from Freddy looks like it is all set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

In a couple of shots, Kartik Aaryan is seen romancing Alaya F only until he transforms into what looks like a serial killer. The short clip also shows a silhouette shot of a dead body. Take a look:

“Appointments open 2nd December !!” Kartik’s mentions in his caption along with the hashtags “Be Ready For Freddy”, “Freddy” and “Mini Clip 2”. As expected, the post garnered a massive traction from fans who expressed that they were eagerly waiting for Kartik’s magic on screen once again. “Can't wait for Freddy, this is getting more insane day by day,” wrote one of the fans, while another one expressed, “This is scaryyy, this is toooo scaryyyyyy”.

Just a week back, Kartik Aaryan shared a poster where he was seen wearing blood-stained gloves and holding a scalpel near Alaya's neck along with the description “Meet Freddy's Obsession - Kainaaz.” Check it out:

To play the intriguing role of a dentist, Kartik had to undergo a massive transformation. Revealing that he gained nearly 15 kilograms, the actor said he went through extreme physical strain and sleepless nights.

Sharing about his inspiration to play Freddy the actor said, “As an actor I like to approach a role with a clean slate and a fresh perspective. I really soak in the vision my director has for the character; so I didn’t have to model my role in Freddy on any other fictional character. However, I did watch a lot of thrillers and I did study and observe dentists at work, the rest was me bringing the character Shashanka Ghosh had in mind, to life."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is set for a December 2 release on Disney+ Hotstar. How excited are you?

