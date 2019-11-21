Kartik Aaryan Tried to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response
Kartik Aaryan shared a video of Ananya Panday, trolling her for the pants she’s wearing. Keeping up with her quirk and wit the actress' Ananya came up with an epic response.
Image of Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, courtesy of Instagram
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday often make headlines with their quirky and hilarious posts about one another. The actor never stops himself from poking fun at his Pati, Patni aur Woh co-star. This time on his Instagram story, Kartik shared a video of Ananya, trolling her for the pants she’s wearing. In the video, Ananya can be seen wearing a pair of dual shaded denim pants to which Kartik asks her why is she wearing such an outfit.
Shutting down Kartik, Ananya came up with a savage reply and said, “If you can have two girls, why can't I have two coloured pants."
Check out the video below:
Fans love the pair of Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan and their antics on social media. In an interaction with IANS, Ananya had spoken about Kartik saying, "He is really funny and always makes us laugh on the film's set."
The three stars of Pati, Patni aur Woh, Ananya, Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar are busy promoting the film which is to release on December 6. Helmed by director Mudassar Aziz, this film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which starred Sanjeev Kapoor, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.
