1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Tries to Talk About Health Issues in Koki Poochega Series, Netizens Can’t Get Over His Look

Kartik Aaryan, who has launched his YouTube talk show Koki Poochega, released his fourth episode where he talked to Farah Khan and health expert Luke Coutinho.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is utilizing the lockdown time with some constructive work for himself as well as others. The Luka Chuppi actor has started broadcasting his new Koki Poochega series, which talks about various topics at length.


The latest episode on the series features two special guests, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and health expert Luke Coutinho.


He shared the teaser video on his Instagram to announce about the release of his latest episode. “Gluten Free hotakyahai? #KokiPoochega|Episode 4 with a Cute Surprise | @luke_coutinho Out Now,” he captioned it.


The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a joke with Luke, where he talks about his knowledge on the non-desi food items. Kartikreveals that he once found a bread packet in a supermarket which read “Gluten-Free”. He ended up asking the cashier for the free gluten, which he thought to be an additional item with the packet.


In the complete episode released on YouTube, the video begins with Kartik asking Farah for some health advice to stay fit. When he mistakenly says that the choreographer has asked people not to workout, Farah corrects him by saying that she rather advised people to stop bombarding social media with videos of workout.


Kartik then asks Luke about his opinion on his new look. With the messy hair, unshaved look and spectacles, Kartik seems to resemble the professor from the Netflix series Money Heist. When Luke reveals that he is binge-watching the series, the SonuKeTitukiSweety star asks if he has spotted him in the show. Both of them, then start laughing.

Watch the entire episode here:



