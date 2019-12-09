Kartik Aaryan Trolled for 'Fake' Abs in Hair Removal Commercial

Kartik Aaryan is being trolled by audiences for his appearance in a recent advertisement.

In a new hair removal commercial for men, Kartik appeared shirtless. What caught attention of the fans was Kartik's body, which many pointed out was "fake" and "photoshopped" for the shoot. Twitter users jumped at the opportunity to point it out.

Why the CGI Abs — Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) December 3, 2019

His abs look completely fake — Rohan (@shreekhanderaya) December 3, 2019

Those are the worst cgi muscles i have ever seen — mudit rai (@mudit_rai) December 5, 2019

The hypermasculine insecurity ending up in having cgi abs — ArjunC (@carjuna197) December 5, 2019

Pls never make kartik aryan take off his shirt ever again pls — nino ️‍ (@locomomos) December 7, 2019

You couldn't find anyone else with real abs lmao — (@sharathlfc_) December 6, 2019

On the work front, Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, has managed to pull in audiences and is expected to cross Rs 35 crore mark on Sunday. The film has received positive reviews from cinegoers and many seemed to like it for its modern day setting and humour.

Currently, Kartik is filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 as well. He recently wrapped the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. It was revealed that the film's next schedule with the rest of the cast will be shot in mid-January. In Dostana 2, Kartik will be appearing alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Apart from these two films, he will also feature in a rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan, releasing early in 2020.

