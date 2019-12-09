Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kartik Aaryan Trolled for 'Fake' Abs in Hair Removal Commercial

Kartik Aaryan was seen playing a double role in a commercial for a hair removal cream and appeared shirtless in one of his avatars.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan Trolled for 'Fake' Abs in Hair Removal Commercial
Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is being trolled by audiences for his appearance in a recent advertisement.

In a new hair removal commercial for men, Kartik appeared shirtless. What caught attention of the fans was Kartik's body, which many pointed out was "fake" and "photoshopped" for the shoot. Twitter users jumped at the opportunity to point it out.

On the work front, Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, has managed to pull in audiences and is expected to cross Rs 35 crore mark on Sunday. The film has received positive reviews from cinegoers and many seemed to like it for its modern day setting and humour.

Currently, Kartik is filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 as well. He recently wrapped the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani. It was revealed that the film's next schedule with the rest of the cast will be shot in mid-January. In Dostana 2, Kartik will be appearing alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Apart from these two films, he will also feature in a rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan, releasing early in 2020.

