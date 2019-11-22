Kartik Aaryan Turns 29, Birthday Celebrations Begin with Sweet Surprise from Parents

Kartik Aaryan, one of the most popular faces of Bollywood, is celebrating his 29th birthday on Friday, November 22. His parents surprised the actor with lots of cake and balloons on his D-Day. The balloons were attached to photos from his childhood, taking him down the memory lane.

Check out the happy pictures below:

The actor is, currently, busy shooting for his upcoming Dharma project ‘Dostana 2’ with co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The actors were shooting the first schedule of the film in Chandigarh, since the past few weeks.

The website further cited their source to report that after wrapping up the shoot, the two returned to Mumbai last night. Kartik looked very happy and excited for his birthday.

So far, The Dostana 2 star has kept his 29th birthday celebration private, enjoying with his family and spending some quality time with them. Kartik is planning to work on his birthday this year as he has to promote his next release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, the website reported. Nonetheless, his huge fan following will surely ensure that he has a memorable birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has many films in his kitty. After the release of ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’, the actor will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, opposite Sara Ali Khan, and then Collin D'Cunha’s ‘Dostana 2’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.