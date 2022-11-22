Kartik Aaryan Turns 32: Best Songs of the Actor That Will Have Your Heart Singing

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARTIK AARYAN: The rising star of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has had a successful year with his blockbuster performance in the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He also has a very interesting project lined up - Freddy. The actor, who is known for his entertaining monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama film franchise, will also be seen in Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha, which are said to be family entertainers.

Kartik Aaryan has garnered a huge fanbase because of his epic comic timing and on-point performance. He always intrigues the audience and leaves them wanting more. Apart from his witty dialogues, Kartik is also a fan-favourite because of his soulful, as well as peppy songs.

On Kartik Aaryan’s 32nd birthday, let’s take a look at the hit tracks of the actor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track

The music for the title track was recreated by Taishk Bagchi and sung by Neeraj Shridhar. It is the perfect ode to the original evergreen song.

Yeh Dooriyan

Another Kartik Aaryan song that made people happy is this track from Love Aaj Kal (2020). Sung by Mohit Chauhan, this mellow love theme was written by Irshad Kamil.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera

This song is part of the funky album from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The music video starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar has a sweet note to it.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

A part of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s soundtrack, Tera Yaar Hoon Main was and still remains the friendship anthem for school and college friends.

Kasoor

The acoustic version of this music video from Dhamaka represents millennial love stories in all subtlety.

Sharabi

This is a typical party song from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor in a happening set-up of glitz and glam.

Tu Laung Mai Elaachi

This version of the song by Tulsi Kumar was featured in Luka Chuppi. In a desi wedding backdrop, this song, with its thumkas and dances, sets the whole mood right.

Mere Dholna

The new version of this song, crooned by Arijit Singh, was a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan’s classical performance made it a hit.

Kaala Jaadu

Freddy’s Kaala Jaadu has Kartik Aaryan mixing up dance styles with a little contemporary this time, and we’re all for it.

Mehrama

This is quite the love anthem from Love Aaj Kal (2020) with Irshad Kamil’s perfect lyrics for the song.

