Kartik Aaryan Turns Into Cool Action Hero In Shehzada; Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Wedding Rumours

After giving two back-to-back hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is back with Shehzada. The trailer of the actor’s much-anticipated film was released on Thursday. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada will see Kartik pack some solid punches as he takes on the role of an action hero. However, he doesn’t let go of his signature humour.

Sidharth Malhotra has finally reacted to his wedding rumours with Kiara Advani. The Mission Majnu actor was recently asked if he will tie the knot with his Shershaah co-star next month. To this, Sidharth replied by saying that nobody has invited him. He also shared that he would prefer fans to focus on his films rather than his personal life. This comes at a time when several media reports claim that the Shershah stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively.

Days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans with her sudden visit to Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda also sneaked into Mumbai with no warning. The actor was spotted out and about in the city on Thursday, looking dapper as ever. The actor, for his outing, was seen wearing a green tee with a beige jacket. He styled it with a pair of white pants and a hat. The actor appeared to be in a hurry. Without posing for the cameras, he dived into his car and hit the road. The surprise spotting has us wondering if Vijay is here to sign his second Bollywood project.

As RRR’s hit track, Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award, Amul topical has paid a buttery tribute to the lead actors and the music composer of the film. Amul, on its official Instagram page, posted a caricature of Ram Charan and Jr NTR performing the hook step of the energetic dance number as they hold buttery slices of bread in their hands. The composer of Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani stands between the actor, lifting up the Golden Globe Award.

A video has emerged online in which not Deepika Padukone but her lookalike can be seen grooving to the Pathaan song Besharam Rang. In the clip, the lady, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the star, can be seen flaunting her curves as she dances her heart out. Soon after the video of Deepika’s lookalike was shared on Twitter, several social media users reacted to it but to express disappointment. While some argued that the girl in the viral video looks more like Swara Bhasker, others jokingly mentioned that the video makes them feel ‘depressed’.

