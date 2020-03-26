MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Turns Rapper in New Coronavirus Song, Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan Turns Rapper in New Coronavirus Song, Watch Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip, he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip, he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic.

He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word."

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. From office goers to kids to college students, in the 2 minutes 24 seconds video, Kartik calls out everyone who is yet to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. The video has become quite a hit with over one crore views on Insta and counting. It was also shared by PM Narendra Modi.

Kartik has also been updating his fans how he's keeping up with self-isolation and social distancing during the lockdown. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story