Kartik Aaryan Turns Rapper in New Coronavirus Song, Watch Video

Actor Kartik Aaryan turned rapper with a new song he has made on the outbreak of COVID-19. Kartik took to Twitter on Wednesday, where he uploaded a video that shows him rapping. In the clip, he shares the do's and dont's during the pandemic.

He captioned: "Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word."

This is not the first time Kartik has tried something quirky to spread the awareness for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kartik, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", came up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. From office goers to kids to college students, in the 2 minutes 24 seconds video, Kartik calls out everyone who is yet to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. The video has become quite a hit with over one crore views on Insta and counting. It was also shared by PM Narendra Modi.

Kartik has also been updating his fans how he's keeping up with self-isolation and social distancing during the lockdown. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video of him washing the dishes.

(with inputs from IANS)

