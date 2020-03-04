Kartik Aaryan Undergoes Surgery, Thappad Remains Steady at Box Office

Earlier, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a minor injury which he sustained while filming Love Aaj Kal. Now, the actor was spotted exiting the hospital compound with a cast in his right arm.

In another news, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad has managed to remain steady at the box office and has earned Rs 19.13 crore after releasing on Friday, February 28. The makers will hope more audiences turn up before Baaghi 3 hits screens on March 6.

Also, Sonam Kapoor shared an excerpt of her interview for a magazine where she had mentioned female empowerment was important to her since she came from a world where women have always been 'second-class citizens'. The actress received backlash from a section on social media.

During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan while executing a stunt on a dance reality show suffered a minor injury in his right hand. Now it is being reported that the actor, on Wednesday underwent surgery for the same.

In February, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sparked pregnancy rumours with several media reported claiming that the couple is keeping it hush-hush. The singer and the 24-year-old actress have recently added more fuel to the pregnancy news after they were spotted shopping for baby clothes in Studio City, California.

Sonam Kapoor recently featured on the cover of the Harper's Bazaar magazine where she talked about her Bollywood career, her artistic choices and women empowerment. However, a part of it has not gone down well with the Twitterati where she mentioned women as 'second-class citizens.'

Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport early on Wednesday, wearing a face mask as a protection to shield himself against the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

Taapsee Pannu led Thappad is going steady at the box office and has manged to earn Rs 19.13 crore after releasing on Friday, February 28. Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan continues to fare well too.







