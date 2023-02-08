Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Drops Teaser of Character Dheela 2.0; Salman Khan Fans Can't Keep Calm

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is coming to the big screen soon with his upcoming adventure comedy Shehzada. So far the makers have truly amped the craze around the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with its songs and intriguing trailer. Kartik Aaryan revealed the teaser of another song on Wednesday. From the looks of it, it seems like a recreation of Salman Khan’s song Character Dheela from the movie Ready. Kartik shared the teaser with the caption, “Kya? Bantu ka Character Dheela hai?” and ended it with the hashtag “Character Dheela 2”.

The track appears to be high on euphoric moves. The video opens by showing Kartik playing with his stylish sunglasses. The actor of course shows us his stunning moves and even urges fans to put on their dancing shoes.

Talking about the original track, Character Dheela features Salman romancing Zareen Khan. Apart from its upbeat tunes, the original track turned out to be party favourite for its quirky lyrics. Character Dheela was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Amrita Kak.

Shehzada was supposed to originally release on February 10, but the dates were pushed by a week to February 17. The reason was said to be Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and its stupendous success at the box office. The movie has become the fastest to enter the Rs 400-crore club.

In a statement, the makers of the Kartik Aaryan film said, “#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhavan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!"

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Shehzada also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film. At the time of the trailer launch, Kartik Aaryan had said, “I’m grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the Rs 200 crore-mark. I’ll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It’s a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers."

Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada will also mark Kartik’s debut as a producer.

