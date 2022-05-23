Kartik Aaryan Visits Theatre In Mumbai Amid Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success; Holds 'Housefull' Board

Kartik Aaryan is on cloud nine nowadays as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to pull the audience to screens, breaking the dry spell of Bollywood films at the box office this year. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has received a tremendous response from the audience. Recently, Kartik went to watch his film at the Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai but didn’t even get a ticket due to the “Housefull” show.

While many of us are left disappointed if we don’t get a ticket for a film, Kartik was indeed excited to see the ‘Housefull’ board. The actor took to social media and shared a series of pictures from his visit to the theatre. He the clicks, Kartik can be seen posing with a ‘Housefull’ board as he is surrounded by hundreds of his fans. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, “As actors, we crave for this day. This Housefull board!! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on fire. Thank you to the audience.”

Fans were quick to react to Kartik’s post and shower love on their favourite actor. “So happy for you Kartik Going tomorrow as all shows were house full today in my area,” one of the fans wrote. “Very entertaining movie…you deserve the success… Upcoming superstar,” another comment read. Even actor Ronit Boseroy commented, “Way to go!!! Wish you many more such boards.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad. While Kangana’s film didn’t do well at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in its first weekend, crossed the 50 crores mark. The film is a sequel to the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The second part of the film features Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee and jointly bankrolled by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.