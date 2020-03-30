Kartik Aaryan Wants Ekta Kapoor to Come Up With Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Sequel

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has requested producer-director Ekta Kapoor to make a sequel to the famous soap opera Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

In a video, which was originally posted by Kartik Aaryan’s younger sister Kritika Tiwari on her Instagram account, the Love Aaj Kal actor was spotted cleaning dishes and utensils at his home. Kritika captioned the footage and wrote, “Don’t mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan.”

Later on, the actor too reposted the clip on his Instagram account, with a caption reading “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki”.

The caption of the video prompted producer-director Ekta Kapoor to comment. She wrote, “Naaice”. Soon after receiving the comment, the 29-year-old actor replied and said that his mother is asking for a sequel to the soap opera.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki was a popular television serial, which used to be aired on Star Plus and ran for almost 8 years.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan has donated Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES fund to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

Kartik Aaryan has a busy year ahead. He will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to the 2007 film of the same name. It features Kiara Advani, Tabu among others. The upcoming comedy-drama is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31. Apart from it, Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2, Luka Chuppi 2 and Kirik Party Remake.





